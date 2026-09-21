“Our remembrance must transcend political colors,” stated CMSP-JPICC.

“Never Again must mean never again to torture, enforced disappearance, extrajudicial killing, red-tagging, the silencing of legitimate dissent, historical distortion, deliberate disinformation, corruption, impunity, and the treatment of public office as private property,” it declared.

The group pointed out that remembering what took place during the martial law era also “demands that we confront present wounds.”

CMSP-JPICC said this includes ensuring that former President Rodrigo Duterte faces charges before the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged abuses committed during his drug war.

It said Duterte is entitled to all rights in the judicial proceedings but stressed that “victims and their families have a right to truth, justice, and a credible process of accountability.”

“No human life is disposable, and no public official is beyond the reach of law,” the organization stated.

CMSP-JPICC said the impeachment proceedings against his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, will also test whether constitutional mechanisms can function according to evidence, due process and the common good rather than personality, political loyalty or vengeance.

Meanwhile, CMSP-JPICC called on the government to declare a national climate emergency and take immediate measures that are transparent, adequately funded, science-based and socially just.

“The Philippines faces destructive flooding, extreme heat and rainfall, stronger climate-related hazards, rising seas, drought, food insecurity, biodiversity loss, and the displacement of vulnerable communities,” it said.

“These dangers are intensified by environmental destruction, weak planning, inadequate infrastructure, and corruption,” it added.