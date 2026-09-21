Age has never stopped Joyce Pilarsky from pursuing something new. At 71, the beauty queen is expanding her journey beyond the pageant stage as she officially ventures into music with her song “Walang Imposible.”

The reigning Mrs. Elite Elegante World International 2026 celebrated another milestone during the press conference and grand media launch of the single, an occasion that also became a special birthday gathering with friends, supporters and members of the entertainment press.

“Walang Imposible,” composed by veteran Filipino songwriter Vehnee Saturno, carries a message that closely mirrors Pilarsky’s own life—continuing to chase dreams regardless of age or expectations.

Her latest venture follows an unconventional journey in pageantry. In 2024, when she was 69, Pilarsky became one of the official delegates of Miss Universe Philippines–Quezon City, stepping into a competitive arena often associated with much younger women.

Rather than allowing age to dictate what she could pursue, Pilarsky continued exploring opportunities that interested her. Her pageant experience eventually led to another achievement when she earned the Mrs. Elite Elegante World International 2026 title.

Now, music has become the newest platform through which she hopes to share her story.

The launch of “Walang Imposible” represents more than the release of a song for Pilarsky. Its message reflects the philosophy behind a journey that has taken her from pageantry to recording music at an age when many people might already be thinking about slowing down.

At 71, Pilarsky is instead choosing another beginning—turning the title “Walang Imposible” into a fitting soundtrack for a life that continues to embrace new possibilities.