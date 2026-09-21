BAGUIO CITY — From his perspective as a former military officer, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said martial law was one of the darkest periods in the country’s history.

Magalong offered a look into how the regime unfolded from a military standpoint. While discussions surrounding martial law often spark debates over order versus civil liberties, his firsthand exposure to the era provides a stark assessment: Despite brief gains in public discipline, the scale of systemic abuse far outweighed any perceived benefits.

Reflecting on his years in service, Magalong highlighted the widespread impunity that plagued military and police institutions during that period. Power went largely unchecked, creating an environment where extreme acts of violence were met with minimal consequences.

He recalled instances in which massacres occurred, only for those responsible to cover up the atrocities by portraying the victims as insurgents. The penalties for such grave actions were often nothing more than a reprimand, leaving citizens vulnerable to arbitrary beatings, arrests or executions. “Anytime, puwede mong hampasin ang tao,” he said.

Magalong acknowledged that the early years of military rule brought a surge in public compliance and enforced order, prompting some advocates at the time to call for its continuation.

However, he emphasized that a sense of discipline built on fear rather than respect for the rule of law is fundamentally flawed. Weighing the short-lived order against the heavy human cost, he said the negative consequences vastly overshadowed any temporary advantages, describing the era as one of the darkest periods in Philippine history.

Magalong stressed that the anniversary serves as an important moment for reflection and remembrance. His warning was clear: The nation must never return to those dark times or allow such abuses to happen again.

As Baguio City joins the rest of the country in remembering 21 September, the mayor’s message serves as a reminder that true national stability can never be achieved at the expense of justice, human dignity and fundamental freedoms.