In Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat, police responded early Monday, 21 September, after a teacher reported Facebook posts allegedly threatening a shooting at Kapingkong National High School. The posts reportedly included images of firearms.

Police, social welfare personnel and barangay officials located a 13-year-old student allegedly linked to the posts. The minor was brought to the barangay hall with a guardian and later released to the guardian for counseling and support.

Authorities said they continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with concerned agencies.

In a separate incident in Tupi, South Cotabato, police arrested an 18-year-old student on 20 September after receiving a report about social media posts showing an individual holding a firearm.

Police recovered a cellphone believed to have been used for the posts. The device will be submitted to the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 12 for technical examination and preservation of digital evidence.

Authorities are preparing an alarm and scandal complaint for filing before the prosecutor’s office.

“Let this be a reminder that social media is not a place to make threats or create fear. Kahit online ginawa ang isang post, hindi ibig sabihin na wala itong epekto sa totoong buhay. We will take credible reports seriously, verify the facts, and respond accordingly. At the same time, we will uphold due process and ensure that cases, especially those involving minors, are handled with the proper care,” Nartatez said.

He urged parents, schools and communities to guide young people on responsible online behavior and the consequences of making threatening posts.

The PNP also called on the public to avoid spreading unverified threats and to immediately report credible safety concerns.