Juliana Parizcova Segovia has opened up about where she now stands with Vice Ganda, saying that the misunderstanding that once came between them has already been settled.

Speaking during an interview at the launch of SMILE Organization, Segovia revealed that she and Vice have quietly reconnected and talked about what happened between them in the past.

“Matagal na po. We’re okay, we’re good, I’m so happy… pero ngayon ko pa lang talaga sasabihin na talagang finally, ‘yung nangyari sa’min ni Vice Ganda noon, talagang tapos na,” Juliana shared.

For Segovia, their renewed communication marks the end of a difficult chapter. She described the development as something she had hoped and prayed for, even though the two have yet to meet again personally.

“Past is past at napag-usapan na namin. Answered prayer. Hindi pa kami nagkita, puro lang kami chat sa Messenger,” she added.

The reconciliation comes years after Segovia and Vice, who previously shared a close connection, found themselves on different paths. This time, however, Juliana appears ready to leave their past differences behind and move forward on better terms.

Segovia made the revelation during the launch of SMILE Organization, an initiative created to extend support to workers in the live entertainment industry. The organization seeks to give attention to people whose livelihoods depend on performances, productions and other areas of live entertainment.

While the occasion centered on helping members of the industry, Segovia’s personal revelation became another meaningful moment of the event—one that showed that, after years of distance, communication can sometimes provide the closure needed to begin again.