They didn't see each other for 23 years.

“We never said goodbye,” Evangelista said during the announcement of their reunion movie slated to screen in February 2027, which Prats will direct.

The movie is an offshoot of Prats' guesting in Evangelista's talk show ni Heart, Heart World.

Everything went fast as they appeared together in a music video of TJ Monterde.

This was where Erickson Raymundo, founder of Cornerstone Studios, offered Prats a movie with Evangelista.

“Tapos, yun nga, sinabi sa akin ni Erickson, 'Now, why don't you direct the film?'

"So, parang una kinabahan ako, but parang nagkaroon ako ng kumpiyansa kasi parang walang ibang perfect film na idi-direct ko kundi yung istorya namin," Prats said, revealing: "And yun nga, sobrang mas excited akong mag-direct. Mas kinakabahan akong umarte.”

In preparation for the movie, the ex-couple searched for "souvenirs" from their past relationship.

This was where Prats revealed that he burned the scrapbook made by Evangelista.

“Every day pinupuno niya yun, like, even the tissue na may tulo ng kape nung lumipad kami to Bacolod, nilalagay niya,.

"Tapos may mga notes, lahat yun. Yung sugar na ginamit ko for this, lahat yun.

"That's how, kung paano niya ginagawa, kini-keep yung memories namin," Prats recalled.

But when they broke up, Prats had it burned to ease his emotion.

“Akala ko kasi makakalimutan ko siya afterwards," he recalled.

"I felt kind of better. Parang sabi ko, 'Okay ah, I feel better ah.'

"Pero after, like, few hours, parang hindi rin pala nakakatulong.

"So, sayang pala, kasi sayang.

"Nung nag-usap kami sa pelikula, 'Sayang sinunog natin, pwede nating gamitin sa pelikula,'" he said.

But Evangelista kept a journal of her drawings.

Pero mabuti na lang daw ay may mga naitago si Heart. Isa rito ang isang journal na may mga drawing at punit.

“Grabe ko talaga i-treasure yung mga tao sa buhay ko. Talagang kineep ko.Pero napunit talaga yung iba. Siya nga sinunog, e," Evangelista said.