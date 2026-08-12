“To my Sparkle and GMA family, I’m just so blessed because what you see on television, on Instagram is so different from all the hard work, extra work, sleepless nights that we all spend on one artist—and they handle so many artists. But they never made me feel that I was just one of them,” Heart said.

Her relationship with the network, she revealed, carries a deeper personal meaning. Looking back on the support she received through different stages of her life and career, Heart credited her Kapuso family with helping her find a fresh start.

“They really did give me a second chance in life. It’s really a story to be told one day. Maraming, maraming salamat. I am just completely honored and grateful,” she shared.

The renewal signals another busy period for Heart, whose career has expanded beyond television into fashion, art and international engagements. She also continues her presence on GMA through various projects.

Adding a nostalgic touch to her next chapter is an upcoming collaboration with John Prats. Heart confirmed during the event that the former love team partners will work together again, although details of the project have yet to be revealed.

Heart and John became a popular tandem during their younger years in show business, notably appearing in the youth-oriented series G-mik. Their pairing became known among supporters as the “Gummy Bears.”

Their connection has resurfaced onscreen in recent years. John appeared in the second season of Heart’s reality program Heart World, while the two also reunited for the music video of TJ Monterde’s “Teka Lang.”

Now, with her commitment to GMA renewed and another reunion with John on the horizon, Heart enters a new phase that brings together the people who helped shape her past and the opportunities defining her present.