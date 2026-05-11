Heart, John revisit first love and heartbreak in emotional reunion

During Heart’s candid interview series, the actress admitted that John was not just her loveteam partner, but also her very first crush. She confessed that joining G-mik was partly driven by her hope of being paired with him.

For John, what made their relationship special was how naturally everything unfolded between them.

“Syempre, ‘pag bata ka hindi mo naman alam kung paano mo ie-express [yung feelings mo] kasi first girlfriend ko si Heart. Wala kasi akong idea paano maging boyfriend,” he admitted.

“Nung naging kami, sobrang first time lahat. First time lahat ng pakiramdam.”

As the two revisited the highs and lows of their relationship, Heart revealed that hearing John openly appreciate their love story after all these years felt deeply healing for her.

“During that time because I was so young, I never heard the things that you said to me now and how much you appreciate it,” Heart shared emotionally.

“That’s why whenever I’m being interviewed, I don’t label it. I don’t know if it’s being defensive.”

Their reunion soon turned emotional as they recalled the intense closeness they shared during the peak of their loveteam. Constant tapings, mall shows, and shoots made them inseparable, eventually turning each other into a source of comfort during the most formative years of their lives.

Now older and wiser, John admitted there were many things he wished he had expressed sooner.

“Sorry kung hindi ko nasasabi noong time na ‘yun,” he said.

“Ngayon na tumanda na tayo, nagkaroon na tayo kahit papaano ng wisdom in our life, doon ka nakakapag-look back and appreciate those things.”

He also described Heart as one of the kindest people he had ever loved.

“Sa lahat ng naging ex-girlfriend ko, kay Heart ako walang masasabi kasi siya talaga ‘yung very giving, understanding, thoughtful.”

The conversation also brought back memories of the keepsakes they once treasured together, including scrapbooks filled with photos and mementos from their relationship.

But after the breakup, neither could bear to keep them.

“Pinunit ko ‘yung scrapbook natin,” Heart admitted with a laugh.

“Ako nga sinunog ko eh,” John confessed.

“Kasi siyempre sobrang sakit.”

One of the most heartbreaking revelations came when John opened up about entering what he called his “survival era” after their separation. Having spent most of his life in show business as a child star, he suddenly found himself navigating life without the person who once became his emotional anchor.

“I had to do everything to survive. It was really hard because ‘yung rock mo before wala na eh,” John shared.

“‘Yun na ‘yung love team ko na naging last kasi sabi ko ayoko na.”

Heart was visibly affected after hearing the confession, revealing that she never realized how deeply John struggled after their breakup.

“That really hit me a lot because more than anything, he was family to me,” she said.

“If I had known it was survival mode [for] somebody I grew up with and I loved so purely, we would have helped each other.”

The former couple also recalled the painful moment they mutually decided to separate during a stay at a resort, a turning point that eventually changed the course of both their lives.

“We wanted space,” Heart recalled.

But John admitted that once distance grew between them, everything changed.

“Noong ako na ‘yung babalik, ayaw na niya. Hindi na niya ako gustong maka-work. Iba na,” he confessed.

Despite the heartbreak and years apart, both emphasized that the friendship they built long before romance remained intact.

At one point in the interview, John even apologized to fans for being the one who ended their loveteam. But Heart immediately reassured him that no failed relationship could erase the bond they shared.

“This is a forever friendship,” Heart said.

“Kahit anong mangyari, forever ko kayong mahal.”

John became emotional as he thanked Heart for remaining part of his journey despite everything they went through together.

“Hindi ka mawawala sa buhay ko because malaki ‘yung part mo sa journey ko,” he told her.

By the end of the reunion, both admitted that the conversation brought closure and healing to wounds they had silently carried for years.

“I feel like na-heal ako,” Heart confessed.