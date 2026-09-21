Fyang Smith unabashedly revealed that a female celebrity once invited JM Ibarra to accompany her to her room.
Smith made the revelation during last Sunday’s episode of Gandang Gabi Vice, where she said, “May isang babaeng nagyaya kay JM para umakyat sa kuwarto.”
When Vice Ganda asked when the incident happened, Smith replied, “Ball namin, first ball, Star Magic Ball.”
Smith said she knew about the incident proposal because Ibarra had told her about it. She also revealed that she knew the female celebrity involved.
“Paakyat ako sa room ko noon,” Ibarra said, pausing for a moment.
Reassuringly, Smith told him, “‘Wag kang kabahan. Ako ang bahala sa ’yo.”
Describing the female celebrity as “older” than her, Smith said she did not confront her because “kasi I’m not squammy nga, eh.”
Ibarra, meanwhile, claimed that he did not follow the female celebrity to her room.
“Ngumiti na lang ako kasi baka mag-mukha akong walang respeto, eh,” he said.
Smith further described the female celebrity as an “Englishera” who is “taga-ABS.”
In the end, Smith maintained that what she said about the female celebrity was true.
Smith also expressed confidence that Ibarra would not accept the celebrity’s invitation.
“Kasi alam ko ding hindi siya aakyat. Hindi ko ibababa ang sarili ko para sa kanya. Sabi ko sa ’yo, girl, eh. At least, nice try,” she concluded.