Fyang Smith unabashedly revealed that a female celebrity once invited JM Ibarra to accompany her to her room.

Smith made the revelation during last Sunday’s episode of Gandang Gabi Vice, where she said, “May isang babaeng nagyaya kay JM para umakyat sa kuwarto.”

When Vice Ganda asked when the incident happened, Smith replied, “Ball namin, first ball, Star Magic Ball.”

Smith said she knew about the incident proposal because Ibarra had told her about it. She also revealed that she knew the female celebrity involved.

“Paakyat ako sa room ko noon,” Ibarra said, pausing for a moment.

Reassuringly, Smith told him, “‘Wag kang kabahan. Ako ang bahala sa ’yo.”