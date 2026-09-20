Fans of Lauren Asher’s bestselling Formula 1-inspired romance are getting their dream casting.

Nicole Wallace has officially joined Josh Heuston in Prime Video’s adaptation of Throttled, the first novel in Asher’s popular Dirty Air series.

Wallace, known for My Fault, will star opposite Heuston in the high-speed romance centered on Formula 1 driver Noah Slade and Maya Alatorre, whose unexpected connection unfolds against the fast-paced world of motorsport.

Published in 2020, Throttled became a BookTok favorite for its mix of enemies-to-lovers romance, family drama and the glamour of Formula 1 racing. The adaptation continues Prime Video’s growing slate of romance titles inspired by bestselling novels.

No release date has been announced. Fans can expect more casting and production updates in the coming months.