Angelica Panganiban earns KISF nod for 'The Silent Noise'

Filipino actress Angelica Panganiban has earned international recognition after securing a nomination at the Korea International Streaming Festival for her performance in the gripping drama series The Silent Noise.

In the series, she takes on the role of Jackie Carpio, a woman quietly navigating the aftermath of a disturbing crime that unsettles an otherwise ordinary community. Rather than relying on loud emotional displays, her character is built on restraint—carrying sorrow, suspicion and resilience beneath a calm exterior.

Her nomination at KISF highlights how far Philippine streaming content has reached in the global entertainment space. The series itself gained attention for its moody cinematography and slow-burning narrative, but it is Angelica’s grounded portrayal that many critics point to as its emotional anchor.

Angelica is competing against some of Asia’s biggest streaming stars, including Shin Hae-sun for The Art of Sarah, Kim You-jung for Dear X, Park Bo-young for Gold Land, Tian Xiwei for Pursuit of Jade, and Ko Shibasaki for Scandal Eve.

KISF will be held in Busan on 20 June.