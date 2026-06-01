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Angelica Panganiban earns KISF nod for 'The Silent Noise'

Angelica Panganiban in 'The Silent Noise.'
Angelica Panganiban in 'The Silent Noise.'Photograph courtesy of Prime Video
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Filipino actress Angelica Panganiban has earned international recognition after securing a nomination at the Korea International Streaming Festival for her performance in the gripping drama series The Silent Noise.

In the series, she takes on the role of Jackie Carpio, a woman quietly navigating the aftermath of a disturbing crime that unsettles an otherwise ordinary community. Rather than relying on loud emotional displays, her character is built on restraint—carrying sorrow, suspicion and resilience beneath a calm exterior.

Her nomination at KISF highlights how far Philippine streaming content has reached in the global entertainment space. The series itself gained attention for its moody cinematography and slow-burning narrative, but it is Angelica’s grounded portrayal that many critics point to as its emotional anchor.

Angelica is competing against some of Asia’s biggest streaming stars, including Shin Hae-sun for The Art of Sarah, Kim You-jung for Dear X, Park Bo-young for Gold Land, Tian Xiwei for Pursuit of Jade, and Ko Shibasaki for Scandal Eve.

KISF will be held in Busan on 20 June.

Prime Video
Angelica Panganiban
The Silent Noise
KISF
KISF 2026
Korea International Streaming Festival
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