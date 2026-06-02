'Obsessed Fest' is in session

Prime Video has officially announced the first wave of talent set to appear at its debut fan celebration, Obsessed Fest, a one-day immersive event designed to bring popular young adult stories to life like never before.
Set to take place on 27 June at nya Studios in Los Angeles, the event promises an all-access experience where fans can meet stars, explore their favorite fictional worlds, and get exclusive first glimpses of upcoming Prime Video projects.
Among the newly announced guests are Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman (The Love Hypothesis), Lana Condor and Gavin Casalegno (The Devil’s Mouth), Benito Skinner, Wally Baram, and Mary Beth Barone (Overcompensating), as well as Lexi Minetree (Elle) and Belmont Cameli, Ella Bright, Josh Heuston, and others from Off Campus. Additional appearances include Ester Expósito, Damian Hardung, Maia Reficco, Fernando Lindez, and acclaimed author Casey McQuiston.
Billed as more than just a fan convention, Obsessed Fest transforms fandom into an interactive playground filled with live panels, surprise moments, and immersive set-inspired experiences. Guests can expect multiple themed zones, including a main stage for talent appearances and exclusive content drops, a “Book Club” lounge featuring author conversations and signings, and interactive studios where fans can step directly into scenes from their favorite stories.
The experience also includes dedicated screening areas, exclusive merchandise, food trucks from popular Los Angeles vendors, and a creative hub for fans to produce their own photo and video content. An Amazon Music lounge will further enhance the atmosphere with curated playlists, DJ sets, and listening stations tied to featured titles.
According to Prime Video, the event is part of its larger “Obsession Is In Session” initiative, which highlights the growing global fandom around YA storytelling and book-to-screen adaptations. The goal is to turn digital fan communities into real-world experiences that celebrate the stories audiences are most passionate about.
Tickets for Obsessed Fest are now available through the official event website.