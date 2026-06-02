'Obsessed Fest' is in session

Prime Video has officially announced the first wave of talent set to appear at its debut fan celebration, Obsessed Fest, a one-day immersive event designed to bring popular young adult stories to life like never before.

Set to take place on 27 June at nya Studios in Los Angeles, the event promises an all-access experience where fans can meet stars, explore their favorite fictional worlds, and get exclusive first glimpses of upcoming Prime Video projects.

Among the newly announced guests are Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman (The Love Hypothesis), Lana Condor and Gavin Casalegno (The Devil’s Mouth), Benito Skinner, Wally Baram, and Mary Beth Barone (Overcompensating), as well as Lexi Minetree (Elle) and Belmont Cameli, Ella Bright, Josh Heuston, and others from Off Campus. Additional appearances include Ester Expósito, Damian Hardung, Maia Reficco, Fernando Lindez, and acclaimed author Casey McQuiston.