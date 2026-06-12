Before Harvard, there was Elle

Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer and key art for Elle, the upcoming prequel series to the beloved Legally Blonde franchise, ahead of its 1 July premiere.

The series follows a teenage Elle Woods years before her iconic journey to Harvard Law School. Set in 1995, Elle explores her high school years as she navigates friendships, first love, family relationships and the challenges of growing up. Through these experiences, viewers will witness the formative moments that shape the confident and determined character fans came to know in Legally Blonde.