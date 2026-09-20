G-Dragon’s fashion label, Peaceminusone, is bringing its collaboration with Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story to Southeast Asia with a pop-up in Singapore this October.
Titled Toy Story | Peaceminusone: The First Fan, the experience will run at Clarke Quay from 16 October to 11 November, marking the regional debut of the collaboration after previous stops in Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Taipei.
The collection reimagines beloved Toy Story characters, including Woody and Buzz Lightyear, through Peaceminusone’s signature design language, incorporating G-Dragon’s iconic daisy motif into the classic Disney and Pixar franchise.
According to the organizers, the collaboration is inspired by the idea that the toys people grew up with were their “very first fans,” encouraging them to dream big long before the world knew their names.
The Singapore edition is presented in partnership with local collectibles company Mighty Jaxx and will feature exclusive merchandise and interactive experiences, although details on the products, activities and admission have yet to be announced.
The pop-up marks another high-profile crossover between K-pop and global pop culture, giving fans of both G-Dragon and Toy Story a chance to experience the limited-edition collaboration up close.