G-Dragon’s fashion label, Peaceminusone, is bringing its collaboration with Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story to Southeast Asia with a pop-up in Singapore this October.

Titled Toy Story | Peaceminusone: The First Fan, the experience will run at Clarke Quay from 16 October to 11 November, marking the regional debut of the collaboration after previous stops in Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Taipei.

The collection reimagines beloved Toy Story characters, including Woody and Buzz Lightyear, through Peaceminusone’s signature design language, incorporating G-Dragon’s iconic daisy motif into the classic Disney and Pixar franchise.