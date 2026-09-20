The summit will focus on improving coordination, cooperation and communication, or the “3Cs,” among justice sector institutions and enhancing the overall efficiency of the justice system.

Through the JSCC, the Supreme Court, Department of Justice and Department of the Interior and Local Government have worked together to advance programs and initiatives across the country’s 20 Justice Zones.

A major feature of the summit will be the presentation of the milestones and accomplishments of the Justice Zones, where justice sector agencies and other government institutions collaborate on programs and initiatives.

An exhibit featuring data and visual materials on the initiatives and achievements of the Justice Zones will also be held during the summit.

The Chief Justice and associate justices of the Supreme Court, the secretaries of Justice and the Interior and Local Government, and officials from various justice sector agencies are expected to attend.