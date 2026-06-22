Bishop says Church stand vs mining is pastoral, pro-environment

A civil case has been filed against Bayombong Bishop Jose Elmer Mangalinao, along with a parish priest and several environmental advocates, in connection with their opposition to a mining exploration project in Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya. The complaint was lodged by an individual seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction, alleging forcible entry due to a community barricade set up by the protesters.

The barricade was intended to block the operations of the North Luzon Mineral Resources Corporation, which plans to conduct exploration activities across approximately 4,456 hectares of land spanning multiple villages. In response to the lawsuit, the defense counsel representing the bishop and the environmental defenders characterized the complaint as a strategic lawsuit against public participation intended to silence and intimidate local opposition. A local judge denied the complainant’s immediate request for a temporary restraining order, citing a lack of urgent necessity, and scheduled a formal court hearing to evaluate the issuance of a preliminary injunction.

Despite the legal action, the Diocese of Bayombong and various Catholic organizations expressed continued commitment to maintaining the barricades and opposing mining expansion in the province.

The bishop said that his recent visits to communities holding vigils to defend their land were intended to offer spiritual support, comfort, and prayer. Mangalinao clarified that the Diocese does not seek to direct or command the residents, nor does it intend to act as a party to any legal or commercial dispute. He said any assistance extended by the Diocese, including basic relief and prayers, was given out of charity and pastoral concern.

Mangalinao rejected allegations of malice or hidden schemes, asserting that the Church’s presence among the affected residents was supportive rather than adversarial. He maintained that a fair reading of the facts would show that the Diocese acted solely in accordance with Gospel values and Catholic teachings on human dignity.

The bishop declined to comment on the specific merits of the case currently before the court, noting that the legal system is the proper forum for such deliberations. He expressed trust in the wisdom of the institutions tasked with deciding the matter and called on the public to pray for the affected communities, the authorities handling the case, and peace among all parties involved.