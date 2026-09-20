The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported Sunday evening the arrest of a 45-year-old businesswoman identified as the Number 6 Most Wanted Person (MWP) of Kamuning Police Station during the recent intelligence-driven manhunt operation in Mandaluyong City.

Operatives from Kamuning Police Station (PS10) served a Warrant of Arrest (WOA) against alias “Lala,” a resident of Barangay Matandang Balara in Quezon City, at a parking area along Saint Francis Street in Barangay Wack Wack, Mandaluyong City, at around 4:06 p.m. on Sunday, 20 September 2026.

The accused faces 124 counts of “Qualified Theft” under the WOA issued by Branch 84 of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC), with bail recommended at P5,838,000.

The QCPD reported that the arrested businesswoman is currently under the custody of Kamuning Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.