During hearings conducted by the LTO’s Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID), the drivers appeared and submitted their explanations and relevant documents.

After reviewing the evidence and statements of the respondents, the LTO issued recommendations for each case.

In the Macabulos Street incident in Barangay Bangkal, the driver admitted that his vehicle was parked and blocking the road on 12 September. He explained that he was repairing the vehicle at the time and that it had been placed on a jack with one wheel removed, preventing him from immediately moving it.

The driver was found liable for obstruction of traffic and parking in prohibited places. He was also declared an improper person to operate a motor vehicle, resulting in a three-month suspension of his driver’s license.

Meanwhile, in the Guadalupe Nuevo incident, the driver explained that he had no intention of blocking the fire truck and was unable to immediately find a suitable place to pull over and allow it to pass.

The video showed available space on the right side of the road where the driver could have temporarily moved aside to give way to the responding fire truck.

The driver was found to have violated the rules on failure to yield right of way to police and other emergency vehicles and obstruction of traffic. He was also declared an improper person to operate a motor vehicle, resulting in a one-year suspension of his driver’s license.

The LTO said the two drivers surrendered their licenses, while the vehicles involved were placed under alarm status in accordance with agency procedures.