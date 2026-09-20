The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported the arrest of a 34-year-old suspect in Cubao, Quezon City following an alleged theft incident early Sunday morning.
Cubao Police Station (PS 7) identified the suspect with the alias “Rom,” a resident of Barangay Socorro in Cubao, Quezon City.
Operatives reported that the theft occurred at around 1:30 a.m. along 8th Avenue, Barangay Socorro on Sunday [20 September], where the 49-year-old victim, a tricycle driver, parked his tricycle with a brown sling bag containing a mobile phone inside and temporarily left it unattended.
“Upon returning, the victim saw the suspect taking his sling bag. He confronted the suspect and immediately sought assistance from PS 7 police officers who were conducting patrol operations nearby, leading to the suspect’s arrest,” QCPD reported.
Recovered from the suspect were the brown sling bag and a black iPhone 7 valued at P7,000.
As reported by the QCPD, the arrested suspect will face a complaint for Theft before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.