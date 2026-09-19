Based on the initial investigation and witness accounts, the victim reportedly attempted to enter the house despite being told by the suspect not to do so. The suspect allegedly became irked, drew an unidentified firearm and shot the victim before fleeing the area on foot.

The victim was rushed to Candon General Hospital in Candon City but was declared dead.

The suspect, a resident of Barangay Cadanglaan, initially fled the area and was the subject of a police hot-pursuit operation.

According to the Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office, personnel from the Banayoyo MPS, Provincial Intelligence Unit, 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, KIMAT Cluster and other police units conducted follow-up operations that led to the suspect’s whereabouts being established.

Police said the suspect later voluntarily surrendered to his sister in Barangay Poblacion Este, Sta. Cruz, Ilocos Sur, a few hours after the shooting, accompanied by police personnel.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and conducted a crime scene investigation, while the KIMAT team conducted CCTV backtracking. The Scene of the Crime Operations team was also requested to process the area.

The suspect is now under police custody as the investigation continues. The firearm allegedly used in the shooting has yet to be identified.