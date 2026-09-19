The operation resulted in the arrest of the suspect, a.k.a. “Berto,” 29, single, a resident of Damulog, Bukidnon, and identified as a High-Value Individual (HVI). Initial investigation revealed that he allegedly operates in the said area and nearby municipalities, where he engages in drug peddling as his mode of transaction.

Recovered during the operation were four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing approximately 70.13 grams, valued at PhP476,884.00, along with a cellphone, a motorcycle, a helmet, a backpack, and the buy-bust money.

The second operation was conducted at about 1:55 AM at Dongallo Sr. St., Barangay Camaman-an, Cagayan de Oro City by personnel of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 10, Resident Agent of the Regional Intelligence Division, City Mobile Force Company, Police Station 2 of the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office, Regional Intelligence Unit 10, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Group – Special Operations Unit 10.

The operation resulted in the arrest of the suspect, a.k.a. “Plong2x,” 25, single, jobless, and a resident of Barangay Camaman-an, Cagayan de Oro City. Initial investigation revealed that he is a three-time offender, having been previously apprehended in 2021 and in a subsequent case for the same offense, and is reportedly engaged in the illegal drug trade in the said barangay and nearby areas.

Recovered from his possession were nine heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing approximately 200 grams based on a non-calibrated weighing scale, valued at P 1,360,000.00, along with a brown paper bag, a black coin purse, and the buy-bust money.

The confiscated drug items from both operations were submitted to the respective forensic units for qualitative and quantitative examination.

Cases for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the arrested individuals. “Berto” is currently under the custody of Kalilangan MPS, Bukidnon PPO, while “Plong” is under the custody of the Maharlika Custodial Facility, COCPO, for documentation and proper disposition.

Babagay reaffirmed the police force’s commitment to continuously pursue individuals involved in the illegal drug trade through coordinated and intelligence-driven operations while ensuring strict compliance with the law and established procedures.

“These successful operations demonstrate the effectiveness of sustained intelligence gathering and close coordination among our police units and law enforcement partners. We will continue pursuing individuals involved in the illegal drug trade while ensuring every operation is conducted lawfully, professionally, and with respect for human rights,” he said.