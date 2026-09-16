Two residents of Barangay Sinkatulan in Makilala, North Cotabato have voluntarily turned over Philippine Palm Civet to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The agency reported wildlife species were turned over last week on 10 September [Thursday] which rescued wildlife subjected for assessment, care, and disposition, including the immediate return of fit animals to their natural habitat.

Local resident Joel Gastones rescued one Philippine Palm Civet from a rubber farm, while another civet was turned over by Isagani Bagyo after temporarily caring for the wildlife species.

The DENR Cotabato, alongside with CENRO Matalam and the Makilala Municipality ENRO has facilitated joint retrieval and turnover operation for the rescued wildlife.

Meanwhile, twelve (12) animals including the Philippine Palm Civets were safely transported to the Kidapawan City Veterinary Office for thorough medical examination where all species were officially certified fit for release.

Recovered species includes the two (2) Philippine Palm Civets (Paradoxurus philippinensis), two (2) Philippine Ducks (Anas luzonica) and four (4) White-eared Brown Doves (Phapitreron leucotis), locally known as Alimokon.

Other rescued wildlife species were three (3) Spotted Doves (Spilopelia chinensis), locally known as Tukmo, and one (1) juvenile White-breasted Waterhen (Amaurornis phoenicurus).

Following veterinary evaluation, the four White-eared Brown Doves, three Spotted Doves, and the juvenile White-breasted Waterhen were immediately released into their natural habitat.

The DENR, meanwhile, reported that the two Philippine Ducks and two Philippine Palm Civets have been placed at the PENRO Cotabato temporary wildlife rescue center for observation prior to their release.

“Reaffirming its conservation drive, the DENR reminds the public that any wildlife encountered or rescued should be reported immediately to the nearest DENR office or authorized wildlife authority rather than kept in captivity without proper legal authorization,” the agency stated.