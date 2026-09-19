Some 586 volunteers took part in the 2026 International Coastal Cleanup at the JICA River Control in Barangay Cataggaman Nuevo, Tuguegarao City, removing about 445.5 kilograms of waste from the area.
The activity was led by SM Supermalls and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region 2, with employees from SM City Tuguegarao and SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown joining personnel and representatives from various government agencies, schools and private organizations.
Among those who participated were representatives from the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) Cagayan, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Department of Trade and Industry, academic institutions and private groups.
The volume of waste collected highlighted continuing concerns over proper waste disposal and pollution in waterways, particularly as clogged waterways can worsen flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.
“This initiative reflects the community’s continuing commitment to disaster resilience and environmental protection, especially during periods when clogged waterways and marine pollution can worsen the impact of heavy rainfall and urban flooding,” said Ma. Mercedes Sol, assistant mall manager.
The cleanup formed part of the annual International Coastal Cleanup campaign, which encourages communities, government agencies, businesses and other groups to work together in reducing waste and protecting waterways and coastal environments.