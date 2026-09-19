Some 586 volunteers took part in the 2026 International Coastal Cleanup at the JICA River Control in Barangay Cataggaman Nuevo, Tuguegarao City, removing about 445.5 kilograms of waste from the area.

The activity was led by SM Supermalls and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region 2, with employees from SM City Tuguegarao and SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown joining personnel and representatives from various government agencies, schools and private organizations.