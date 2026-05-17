Nephew kills uncle, wounds guard over land dispute in Bukidnon

Investigation showed that the victim had just opened his hardware and electrical supply store when the suspect, who had reportedly arrived from Davao City after joining a shooting competition, confronted him over a disputed property.

At the height of the heated argument, the suspect allegedly pulled out a .45-caliber pistol from his tactical sling bag and shot the victim twice in the head and chest.

The store’s security guard attempted to draw his .38-caliber service revolver to intervene but was also shot in the right hand.

Responding police officers cornered and arrested the suspect inside the hardware store while the victims were rushed to the hospital.

The hardware store owner was declared dead on arrival, while the security guard received treatment for a gunshot wound to his right hand.

Police seized a .45-caliber competition pistol and live ammunition from the suspect. Authorities also confirmed that the firearm owner had a license to own and permit to carry a firearm outside residence.

The suspect is currently detained at the police lockup facility pending the filing of criminal charges before the city prosecutor’s office.