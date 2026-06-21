Fathers quiet anchors of NorMin homes

Across the rolling hills of Bukidnon, the coastal villages of Misamis Oriental, and the busy streets of Cagayan de Oro, Father’s Day in Northern Mindanao is often defined not by grand speeches, but by small, steady acts of daily sacrifice.

In this culturally diverse region, the traditional image of a father goes beyond being the primary breadwinner. Local fathers — including farmers, fishermen, tricycle drivers, teachers and barangay officials — frequently take on roles as community leaders, peace-builders, and the guardians of faith and family honor across various indigenous and Christian traditions.

Karl Joseph Tan, a father of a three-year-old daughter, said his own father taught him that strength is about listening rather than just physical labor. Tan recalled that his father never missed a school meeting, even when it required postponing a business trip and walking for an hour to get there.