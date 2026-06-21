Fathers quiet anchors of NorMin homes

Across the rolling hills of Bukidnon, the coastal villages of Misamis Oriental, and the busy streets of Cagayan de Oro, Father’s Day in Northern Mindanao is often defined not by grand speeches, but by small, steady acts of daily sacrifice.
In this culturally diverse region, the traditional image of a father goes beyond being the primary breadwinner. Local fathers — including farmers, fishermen, tricycle drivers, teachers and barangay officials — frequently take on roles as community leaders, peace-builders, and the guardians of faith and family honor across various indigenous and Christian traditions.
Karl Joseph Tan, a father of a three-year-old daughter, said his own father taught him that strength is about listening rather than just physical labor. Tan recalled that his father never missed a school meeting, even when it required postponing a business trip and walking for an hour to get there.
The role of fathers in Northern Mindanao has also been critical during periods of recovery following past regional conflicts and severe weather disturbances. Many men have doubled as builders, caregivers, and community volunteers to help reconstruct homes while providing emotional stability for their families.
Tan recalled his father carrying neighbors’ belongings and fixing roofs at dawn following the onslaught of typhoon "Sendong," which killed thousands of people, while still making time to take him to school.
As local work patterns shift, more fathers in the region now rely on online gig-economy jobs or work away from home. Local families increasingly use video calls, voice notes, and radio messages to maintain strong bonds despite the physical distance.
Government agencies, including the National Authority for Child Care and local development councils, are now promoting “shared parenting” initiatives. These programs encourage fathers to move beyond the sole role of breadwinner and become actively involved in early childhood care, nutrition and emotional support.