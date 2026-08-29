South Cotabato, Negros Occidental, Davao del Sur, Nueva Ecija, Quezon and Maguindanao completed the top 10 provinces in terms of agriculture and fisheries production.

Crops remained the biggest component of the sector, with national production valued at P1.23 trillion in 2025. Bukidnon also dominated this segment, posting P105.58 billion in crop output, followed by Isabela at P50.18 billion and Negros Occidental at P49.89 billion.

The province’s strong agricultural performance was also reflected in livestock, where Bukidnon recorded the highest production value at P36.09 billion. Batangas followed with P32.74 billion, while Cebu ranked third at P23.39 billion.

Batangas, meanwhile, led the country’s poultry industry, generating P46.35 billion worth of output. Bulacan followed with P31.81 billion.

Poultry production nationwide reached P440.75 billion in 2025, making it the second-largest component of agriculture and fisheries output after crops.

For fisheries, Pampanga posted the highest provincial production value at P38.97 billion, followed by Pangasinan at P26.52 billion and South Cotabato at P24.32 billion.

National fisheries production was valued at P328.65 billion, while livestock output reached P420.60 billion.

The figures highlight the concentration of agricultural production in key provinces, with Bukidnon particularly standing out for its broad contribution across crops and livestock.