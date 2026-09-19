Manligayan and Tahal surrendered to joint troops from the 23rd Infantry Battalion, 58th Infantry Battalion and intelligence units at the 23rd Infantry Battalion headquarters in Barangay Alubijid, Buenavista, Agusan del Norte, on 17 September.

During their surrender, Manligayan and Tahal also yielded an M16 rifle, a magazine and ammunition.

Major General Marion T. Angcao, commander of the 4ID, said the development demonstrated the diminishing capability of NCMRC remnants to sustain armed activities.

“The surrender of these remaining members is a clear indication that the armed group has lost its ability to sustain its operations and influence. More importantly, it shows that choosing peace remains a viable option for those who are willing to leave the armed struggle,” he said.

Angcao reiterated that the military’s primary objective is to protect communities and preserve gains in peace and security through the collective efforts of government forces, local governments, communities and other stakeholders.

“Our operations will always prioritize the protection of lives and communities. We call on the remaining members of the NPA to make the wise decision to surrender peacefully rather than continue a path that only brings suffering to themselves, their families, and the communities they once came from,” he added.