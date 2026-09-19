A 69-year-old United States national wanted over an alleged violation of Republic Act No. 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004, was arrested in Pasay City, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said over the weekend.
The warrant was served on 17 September 2026 at a residential complex along Seaside Boulevard in the Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.
It was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 109 in Pasay City on 14 September, with bail recommended at P24,000.
The operation was carried out by personnel of Sub-Station 10 in coordination with the Warrant and Subpoena Section of the Pasay City Police Station.
Following the arrest, the accused will be turned over to the appropriate court authorities for proper disposition of the case.
Nartatez said the arrest demonstrated the PNP’s responsibility to implement legitimate court processes fairly and professionally, regardless of a person’s nationality.
“Whether the person is a Filipino or a foreign national, a court-issued warrant deserves the same proper and lawful action. Our job is to serve the warrant, observe the rules, and respect the rights of the person involved. Pagkatapos nito, the case goes where it should—the proper court,” Nartatez said.
The operation forms part of the PNP’s continuing implementation of its Focused Agenda under Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), which emphasizes responsive police action, coordination, accountability and adherence to established procedures.
The PNP reiterated that the arrest was based on a court-issued warrant and that the accused remains entitled to due process as the case proceeds before the court.