A 69-year-old United States national wanted over an alleged violation of Republic Act No. 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004, was arrested in Pasay City, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said over the weekend.

The warrant was served on 17 September 2026 at a residential complex along Seaside Boulevard in the Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.

It was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 109 in Pasay City on 14 September, with bail recommended at P24,000.