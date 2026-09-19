In Duero, Bohol, police arrested a regional most wanted person. The accused was wanted for four counts of statutory rape under a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court in Loay, Bohol, with no bail recommended. The arrested person was placed under the temporary custody of the Duero Municipal Police Station.

In Senator Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat, a No. 9 wanted person, alias “Prince,” was arrested at around 1 p.m. by the CIDG Sultan Kudarat Provincial Field Unit, with support from local police and other concerned units. The accused was wanted in connection with two counts of rape under a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

In San Mateo, Rizal, a regional most wanted person was arrested by personnel of the San Mateo Municipal Police Station. The accused was wanted in connection with three counts of qualified statutory rape and a separate rape case under a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court in San Mateo, Rizal, with no bail recommended.

In Quezon City, another regional most wanted person was arrested along Luzon Avenue, Barangay San Isidro, by the Warrant and Subpoena Section of the Dasmariñas Component City Police Station in coordination with a Quezon City police station. The accused was wanted for rape under a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court in Dasmariñas City, with no bail recommended.

In Cebu City, police also arrested a No. 10 wanted person in Barangay San Roque. The accused was apprehended by personnel of Police Station 3, Cebu City Police Office, by virtue of a warrant in connection with violations of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, in Balayan, Batangas, a regional most wanted person was arrested in Barangay Patugo by joint personnel of the Balayan Municipal Police Station and the 2nd Batangas Provincial Mobile Force Company. The accused was wanted for violation of Section 12, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165 and was arrested for service of sentence pursuant to a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court in Balayan, Batangas.

Nartatez said the series of arrests reflects the importance of sustained coordination in locating persons with standing warrants and ensuring that they are brought before the proper authorities.

“Serving a warrant is more than locating a person. It means making sure the court’s order is carried out properly and that the person is brought to the next stage of the legal process. We will keep doing this through careful coordination and good police work. Simple lang ang objective—serve the warrant, respect the rights of the person, and let the courts do their part,” Nartatez said.

The operations form part of the PNP Focused Agenda through Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), which strengthens information-based police action, coordination among units and the timely implementation of lawful police operations. These efforts also contribute to the peace and order priorities of the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. by ensuring that persons with standing court warrants are properly located and brought before the appropriate authorities.