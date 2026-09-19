NUEVA VIZCAYA — The Nueva Vizcaya Police Provincial Office (NVPPO) stressed its neutrality in mining-related conflicts, saying its deployments are intended solely to preserve public order and safety.

The statement came in response to concerns raised by environmental defenders during a recent mobilization in front of Camp Crame in Quezon City. Groups including the Kasibu Intertribal Response for Ecological Development (KIRED), Katribu Kalipunan ng Katutubong Mamamayan ng Pilipinas, Kalikasan and other advocacy organizations have decried alleged harassment experienced by anti-mining residents.

The NVPPO said its personnel respect the role of community advocates in expressing grievances and protecting natural resources.