NUEVA VIZCAYA — The Nueva Vizcaya Police Provincial Office (NVPPO) stressed its neutrality in mining-related conflicts, saying its deployments are intended solely to preserve public order and safety.
The statement came in response to concerns raised by environmental defenders during a recent mobilization in front of Camp Crame in Quezon City. Groups including the Kasibu Intertribal Response for Ecological Development (KIRED), Katribu Kalipunan ng Katutubong Mamamayan ng Pilipinas, Kalikasan and other advocacy organizations have decried alleged harassment experienced by anti-mining residents.
The NVPPO said its personnel respect the role of community advocates in expressing grievances and protecting natural resources.
The police command also addressed reports that charges of coercion, resistance to authority and cyberlibel were filed to harass environmental defenders.
The NVPPO clarified that recent arrests and subsequent court filings were based on specific incidents involving the alleged obstruction of a municipal road, rather than opposition to mining activities.
Police officials said all legal actions adhere to due process and are based on documented facts.
To reduce tensions, the provincial police office invited civil society leaders, Indigenous representatives and environmental groups to participate in direct discussions to address concerns and maintain peace and order in local communities.