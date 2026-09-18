Prince Harry on Thursday made his first public appearance since his shock return to Britain from the United States with his family three weeks ago.

Harry, who quit Britain for California six years ago with his wife Meghan amid tensions with his family, attended a fundraising evening for his Invictus Games for wounded veterans in London.

Dressed in a smoking jacket adorned with his military decorations, the 42-year-old prince took selfies with injured former soldiers at the event. Meghan did not accompany him.