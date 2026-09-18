The ordinance prohibits the entry, distribution and sale of live pigs, pig semen, pork and pork products originating outside Bukidnon.

The restriction covers raw and cooked food containing pork, including canned goods, and applies to entry points and markets across the province.

The provincial government said the measure is intended to prevent the spread of ASF and other animal diseases.

The ordinance also prohibits the use of fake, altered, photocopied or improperly accomplished documents during transport inspections.

Traders, transport operators and drivers are barred from entering the province using falsified documents, making false cargo declarations or traveling without required permits.

Individuals who resist inspections or threaten, harass or assault quarantine personnel at checkpoints may also face penalties.

Online meat sellers and delivery operators are required to secure permits from their local government units and registration with the Department of Trade and Industry.

The movement of live pigs, pork and pork products from ASF-affected areas is likewise prohibited until the Bureau of Animal Industry declares the outbreak in the area controlled and cleared.

The provincial government warned that violations could result in penalties and the confiscation of prohibited products.

Officials urged traders, transporters and residents to comply with the restrictions to help prevent ASF from spreading in the province.