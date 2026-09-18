“DOLE continues to expand opportunities for Filipino workers by implementing programs that enhance employability, foster innovation, bolster industry linkages, and keep them competitive in the global labor market,” the agency said.

The department said partnerships with businesses could provide workers with skills development and training needed to respond to changes in industries such as information technology and business process outsourcing.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino recently met officials of South Korea’s Korea Marine Equipment Research Institute and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. to discuss the possible establishment of a training facility for eco-friendly shipbuilding in Zambales.

DOLE also cited its memorandum of agreement with the Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines to promote youth employment through the JobStart Philippines Program.

The department has also strengthened coordination with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority through a data-sharing agreement aimed at improving the processing of foreign employment permits and PEZA visas for foreign workers.