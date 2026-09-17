The ceremony included the ribbon-cutting, blessing and tour of the facility, which is expected to improve rice processing efficiency and quality while supporting farmers’ livelihoods through faster and more modern post-harvest facilities.

An RPS is an integrated facility equipped with mechanical dryers and multi-stage rice mills. It is provided to farmer cooperatives to help reduce post-harvest losses and processing costs.

Cabanatuan City is a major center of rice production and agricultural activity in Nueva Ecija, known as the “Rice Granary of the Philippines.”

18 hybrid varieties showcased

Meanwhile, 18 hybrid rice varieties were showcased during the Provincial Hybrid Rice Derby held in Barangay Pinagpanaan, Talavera, on 11 September.

Twelve hybrid seed companies participated in the derby, allowing farmers to observe and compare the performance of the different varieties in actual rice paddies.

Through the field day and preferential analysis, farmers were given an opportunity to examine the varieties and provide inputs based on their observations.

The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist organized the event in partnership with the DA Regional Field Office III Rice Program and the Talavera Municipal Agriculturist Office.

The performance of the hybrid varieties will continue to be monitored from the wet to the summer cropping season to determine their potential under various production conditions.