Actress Liza Soberano is once again waving the Filipino flag proudly with her latest international commitment as one of the jurors for the Golden Globes Impact Prize for Documentary at the Venice Film Festival.

Created by the Golden Globes and Artemis Rising Foundation, alongside Think-Film Impact Production, the recognition celebrates a documentary from the festival’s official lineup that uses powerful storytelling to illuminate critical social issues.

Soberano said in an interview with international publication Variety: “I’ve always believed that film has the power to do more than entertain — it can challenge injustice, offer safety, inspire hope and remind us of our shared humanity.”