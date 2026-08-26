Actress Liza Soberano is once again waving the Filipino flag proudly with her latest international commitment as one of the jurors for the Golden Globes Impact Prize for Documentary at the Venice Film Festival.
Created by the Golden Globes and Artemis Rising Foundation, alongside Think-Film Impact Production, the recognition celebrates a documentary from the festival’s official lineup that uses powerful storytelling to illuminate critical social issues.
Soberano said in an interview with international publication Variety: “I’ve always believed that film has the power to do more than entertain — it can challenge injustice, offer safety, inspire hope and remind us of our shared humanity.”
Soberano added that documentary filmmaking is both a courageous and unforgettable medium for narrative storytelling.
“Documentary filmmaking is where some of the most courageous and unforgettable storytelling is happening today,” Soberano said.
On being part of this year’s jury, Soberano said: “I’m honored to serve on this jury, because celebrating documentary filmmakers isn’t only about recognizing extraordinary talent; it’s where the future of cinema is heading.”
The other prominent figures on the jury are Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne, Artemis Rising Foundation founder Regina K. Scully, Impact Founders co-founder Geralyn White Dreyfous, and Think-Film Impact Production CEO Danielle Turkov Wilson.
The winning film will receive a $10,000 prize funded by the Artemis Rising Foundation during the 83rd edition of the festival, which runs from 2 to 12, September.