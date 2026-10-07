Filipino-British singer-songwriter beabadoobee is returning to Manila next year as part of The Powerlines Tour, with a one-night concert set for 13 April 2027 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Live Nation Philippines announced the show, marking the artist's latest homecoming after building a loyal following in the country with hits such as "Glue Song," "the perfect pair," "Coffee" and tracks from her latest releases.

Fans will have several chances to secure tickets before the general sale. The artist presale runs from 10 a.m. on 12 October to 10 a.m. on 13 October, followed by the Mastercard presale from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on 13 October.

The Live Nation Philippines presale will take place from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on 14 October, while the general saleopens at 12 p.m. on 15 October via Ticketmaster Philippines.

Live Nation Philippines said ticket prices, the seat map and VIP package details will be announced at a later date.