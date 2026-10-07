As Messi entered the penalty area, fans held their breath and raised their phones, capturing the final moments of a 21-year international career that transformed from years of criticism into one of the most celebrated chapters in Argentine football.

Former teammate Neymar Jr. paid tribute to Messi, while other football stars also joined the wave of messages honoring the Argentine captain and his extraordinary international career.

Cristiano Ronaldo also showed his respect for his longtime rival, leaving a message on Messi’s Instagram farewell post that recognized the legacy he built while representing Argentina.

“Leo, so many years defending your country and a history that will last forever. All my respect for what you have achieved with Argentina. A hug.”

Following his final game, Messi shared an emotional message on Instagram, admitting that he already misses wearing Argentina’s blue and white while reflecting on the journey that brought him to the end of his international career.

“Yesterday was my last game and I already miss wearing blue and white. I know I'm making the right decision. It was an incredible road, filled with joys and also some sorrows, but I'm clear that it was worth every step I took.”

Messi also thanked his family, friends, teammates, coaches and the clubs that supported his commitment to Argentina throughout his career. He specifically remembered Diego Maradona, saying he believed the late Argentine icon had helped the team “from heaven” along every step of its journey.

Messi finishes his Argentina career with 208 appearances and 126 goals, along with two Copa América titles, the 2022 Finalissima and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also won Olympic gold with Argentina in 2008. His international chapter may be over, but his club career continues with Inter Miami.