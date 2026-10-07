US forces on Okinawa were barred on Wednesday from drinking alcohol for 48 hours and faced a 30-day curfew after the murder of a woman allegedly committed by an American Marine.

The case has triggered outrage in Japan, where any crimes involving US forces have long inflamed criticism of the troops' presence.

Genta Koja, the governor of Okinawa -- where the bulk of the 54,000 US military personnel in Japan are based -- told Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during a meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday that there was an "urgent need to reduce base-related burdens" on the island, without providing specifics.

"The robbery-murder this time hugely shocked local residents," he said, requesting a committee be convened swiftly to discuss the issue.

Earlier Benjamin T. Watson, Okinawa area coordinator and commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, announced a "complete prohibition of alcohol consumption on or off base" starting Wednesday.

Watson said that the 48-hour period -- described as "an operational pause" -- would give commanders the time to lead training with all service members on "standards, discipline, and our responsibilities as members of the Okinawan community".

Operations will cease during this period and "we will not allow off-base liberty", said Watson in a statement posted on X late Tuesday.

The lieutenant general, the most senior US military figure on Okinawa, also announced a 30-day "period of reflection" beginning Friday.