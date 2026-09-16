The ceremony was organized by the PAF Systems Engineering and Modernization Office and led by PAF Commanding General Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura.

The PAF said the new helicopters are expected to strengthen its air mobility capabilities and support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

During the ceremony, Cordura stressed the importance of properly maintaining and strategically deploying the new aircraft.

He urged personnel responsible for operating and maintaining the helicopters to demonstrate professionalism, competence and accountability to maximize their use in carrying out the PAF’s missions.