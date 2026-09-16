The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has formally accepted two newly acquired Bell 412EPX helicopters as part of its continuing modernization program.
The aircraft, comprising the second batch delivered under the PAF’s Additional Utility Helicopter Project, were formally accepted and blessed at Col. Jesus Villamor Air Base on Tuesday, 15 September.
The ceremony was organized by the PAF Systems Engineering and Modernization Office and led by PAF Commanding General Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura.
The PAF said the new helicopters are expected to strengthen its air mobility capabilities and support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.
During the ceremony, Cordura stressed the importance of properly maintaining and strategically deploying the new aircraft.
He urged personnel responsible for operating and maintaining the helicopters to demonstrate professionalism, competence and accountability to maximize their use in carrying out the PAF’s missions.