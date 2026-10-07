“The latest PISA results showed us that real progress is possible when we focus on foundational skills, but it also served as a clear reminder of how much ground we still need to cover,” said Education Secretary Sonny Angara.

“Reading opens the door to knowledge, while mathematics builds the logic and critical thinking our youth need for the future,” Angara added.

ARAL initially focused on addressing foundational reading gaps. Under the new guidelines, mathematics interventions will be added and learners will be assessed to determine the specific skills they need to improve.

DepEd will use the Rapid Mathematics Assessment to identify learning gaps and require an Individual Mathematics Intervention Plan for participating learners. Progress will be monitored through the intervention plan.

Schools may deliver the tutoring face-to-face, online or through a combination of both, depending on their circumstances. Sessions may be conducted during pull-out periods within the regular school day, after class or on weekends.

Tutoring groups will be limited to 10 to 15 learners per tutor. Weekday sessions may run for up to one hour a day, while weekend sessions in multi-shift schools may last up to two hours.

The guidelines also call for self-paced learning, with learners working through structured worksheets and other materials while tutors provide assistance and monitor their progress.