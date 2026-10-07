“I think he's aware and this court is aware that we will never meet on this point. We will not take that manifestation that the figures that he had shown belong or are owned by the respondent,” Sison told the impeachment court.

“At the very least, if the prosecution wants to maintain that description, this court I will ask this court that the same be made or be characterized as alleged, Your Honor,” she said.

Alih agreed to the use of the term when asked by the court. “Yes, Your Honor. We have no issue with that,” Alih said.

The exchange followed Senate President Pro Tempore Tito Sotto’s question to the prosecution on the number of bank accounts covered by the testimony of bank representatives who had appeared before the impeachment court.

Alih said there were more than 30 bank accounts under the names of Duterte and Carpio covering 2022 to 2025.

The prosecution presented combined year-end balances of about P59 million in 2022, P71.381 million in 2023, P22.245 million in 2024 and P39 million in 2025. The four-year total of the year-end figures was about P191.6 million.

Sison said treating the figures as established ownership would be premature because the defense had yet to present its evidence.

“Otherwise, Your Honor, then there will be no point in this trial, Your Honor, if these figures as stated by the prosecution will be accepted as is and as described,” she said.

The figures were presented after representatives of several banks testified before the impeachment court, including Asia United Bank, Philippine Savings Bank, Metrobank, Security Bank and BPI.