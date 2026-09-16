Rodolfo said the Philippines needs to move beyond exporting raw materials and focus on developing activities that add more value, such as processing and manufacturing.

“What the President really wants is to transform the country into a modern and technology-driven economy. Its impact would bring further revenue to our kababayans, high-paying and advanced jobs,” he said.

“The objective of joining the Pax Silica initiative is to add value to our exports, particularly the unprocessed materials. If we made it to export processed components, our ranking will improve in the global value chain,” Rodolfo stressed.

“The New Clark City is an advanced manufacturing site. We will not establish data centers here. We will also erect mineral processing facilities, especially data center components, including semiconductor assembly, advanced packaging, and electronics manufacturing that are fit for New Clark City,” he said.

Rodolfo discussed potential job opportunities from these investments, including skilled, well-paid roles for Filipino engineers, scientists, technology experts, AI specialists, and other trained workers.

“The BCDA estimated that around 200,000 quality jobs such as engineers, AI specialists, software developers, semiconductor technicians, manufacturing supervisors, researchers, and scientists will benefit from these manufacturing sites,” he said.

Rodolfo pointed out that New Clark City will host academic and research institutions that will facilitate human capital development, such as the UP New Clark City extension office, the future Philippine Science High School’s Infinitum Center, which will be a continuing education center for science and mathematics teachers, and the planned Technological University of the Philippines and Polytechnic University of the Philippines campuses in New Clark City.

“These academic and training institutions are very crucial and should be there onsite. Side by side, if we will have a high-technology advanced manufacturing economic park so that we can establish a whole ecosystem,” he said.

“To reiterate, we will not establish hyperscale data centers in New Clark City but advanced manufacturing (industries),” he reiterated.

Rodolfo addressed concerns about water and electricity use for industrial projects, stressing how the government plans to provide enough resources while also considering the needs of local communities and other areas.

“Even factories need electricity. They also need water. That’s what we’re talking about with developers and investors there. First, build your own roads. Bring your own power. Secure and reuse your own water. So that we don’t utilize the existing capacity that is already focused on the communities around it. There will be additional power capacity, additional water impounding stations. Whatever is left over, we can share with the communities,” the DTI official said.