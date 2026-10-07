Two Japanese companies are looking into potential projects in Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) owned and controlled areas by signing four agreements covering advanced mobility, centralized cooling solutions, infrastructure resilience, and following its investment roadshow in Japan.

According to the BCDA, Daisho Co. Ltd., Zip Infrastructure Co. Ltd., and Daikin Airconditioning Phils. Inc. both signed agreements with the agency and are open to potential projects across New Clark City in Tarlac, Poro Point Freeport Zone in La Union, and Camp John Hay in Baguio.

The said agreements are giving Japanese companies a pipeline of opportunities spanning energy efficiency, infrastructure resilience and transit-oriented developments.

“This is what we want our investment outreach to lead to—specific conversations around specific projects,” BCDA President and CEO Engr. Joshua M. Bingcang said. “The interest from Japanese companies is increasingly moving into technical studies, project development and potential commercial partnerships.”

The agreements were signed following the BCDA Group’s Philippine Investment Forum-Japan in Osaka (01 October 2026) and Tokyo (05 October 2026), which brought together about 200 Japanese business leaders and senior executives to explore opportunities across the Luzon Economic Corridor.

BCDA and Daikin on 01 October 2026 signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a proposed centralized cooling system for New Clark City, where both parties will assess the technical and commercial feasibility of centralized cooling and related energy solutions.

The study will examine New Clark City’s energy requirements, potential sites, technical and commercial feasibility, environmental considerations, market conditions, and possible project structures.

The proposed system is intended to provide cooling across multiple buildings, potentially improving energy efficiency as New Clark City expands its industrial, technology, government, sports, and urban functions.

Meanwhile, BCDA subsidiary John Hay Management Corporation signed an agreement with Daisho to study potential slope stabilization, reinforcement, erosion-control, and protection measures in identified areas of Camp John Hay.

The agreement will involve site assessments and technical studies, with Daisho bringing its expertise in slope stabilization technologies, including its Stand Drive and Unit-net methods, which are designed to reinforce natural slopes while minimizing disturbance to existing vegetation.

Daisho has also entered into a separate agreement with Poro Point Management Corporation to assess potential slope stabilization and protection measures in identified areas of the Poro Point Freeport Zone.

The study may cover slope assessments, erosion control, reinforcement, and protection measures, as well as potential applications for disaster resilience and environmental conservation.

A fourth agreement, which is a memorandum of cooperation signed between BCDA and Zip Infrastructure on 05 October 2026, advances BCDA’s partnership with Zip Infrastructure on the potential deployment of its Zippar self-driven cable car system in Camp John Hay.

BCDA and Zip began studying the technology in 2024 and continued feasibility work in 2025 toward a potential Phase 1 pilot line. The latest signing of memorandum of cooperation focuses on developing a framework for a potential joint venture, including investment and financing arrangements, governance, risk allocation, and the respective roles of the parties.

“Japan has capabilities that align closely with the kind of projects we are developing,” Engr. Bingcang said. “Whether it is energy efficiency in New Clark City, resilience in Camp John Hay and Poro Point, or new mobility systems, there are areas where Japanese technology and experience can directly contribute to the development of our economic centers.”

BCDA said the Japan engagements form part of the broader development of the Luzon Economic Corridor, which links major economic centers from Subic and Clark through Metro Manila to Batangas.

The agreements remain subject to technical studies, feasibility assessments, applicable government approvals, and, where required, separate definitive agreements.

The agreements also support the broader economic priorities of the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., particularly its push to accelerate infrastructure development, attract private investment, strengthen connectivity, generate quality jobs and support the country’s long-term economic transformation. These priorities are reflected in the administration’s socioeconomic agenda and the Philippine Development Plan 2023–2028, while the Build Better More program continues to prioritize infrastructure and strategic partnerships with the private sector.