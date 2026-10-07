He said the Philippine Embassy continues to coordinate with Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, and Singapore Police Force to protect the rights and welfare of Filipino workers.

Filipinos in Singapore work across sectors including healthcare, hospitality, food and beverage, engineering, information technology, finance, logistics and administrative services. Others work as domestic helpers.

Macaraeg said the number of Filipinos getting involved in criminal cases in Singapore has declined.

He cited the recent arrest of five Filipino tourists accused of stealing S$155,600 in cash from a man at an underpass near Tang Plaza on 25 September.

Singapore authorities recovered S$152,800 and charged the five, one man and four women aged 31 to 57, with theft with common intention.

Macaraeg stressed that the suspects were tourists, not permanent residents or overseas Filipino workers.

“They will face the court again this 9 October for their theft case,” he said.

He described the case as isolated, noting that more than 220,000 Filipinos live or work in Singapore.

The suspects have been provided legal assistance by the Singapore government and remain in detention, he added.

Macaraeg also said reintegration remains a priority of the Philippine Embassy and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

The government is encouraging OFWs to explore entrepreneurship and financial literacy programs to prepare them for their eventual return to the Philippines.

“We are trying to get them into entrepreneurship so that when they get back to the Philippines, they can start their own business,” Macaraeg said.

He said an agribusiness forum is scheduled next week, following previous programs on franchising, financial literacy and awareness against financial scams.