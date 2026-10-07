The Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday said the 7.2 percent September print was primarily driven by elevated food, transport and energy costs, as well as adverse weather effects from the Habagat rains.

Neri said the September rate suggests that inflationary pressures remain “deeply embedded” in the economy, with the broader inflation outlook also appearing less favorable as second-round effects from the energy shock begin to manifest.

He noted that the recent implementation of fare and wage hikes by the state to cushion the impact of the conflict on lower-income groups may add further pressure to headline inflation in the coming months, with the onset of the El Niño season posing the largest risk.

“Unlike fuel prices, which can reverse relatively quickly as global conditions change, fare increases and wage adjustments tend to be more persistent, making inflation more difficult to unwind,” said Neri.

“Rice remains among the most vulnerable commodities given its sensitivity to weather conditions. Should the impact of El Niño prove more severe than currently expected, inflation could rise toward 8% in the coming months.”

The BSP’s last hike in August was described by Governor Eli Remolona Jr. as a “preemptive” move in light of the upcoming El Niño season and minimum wage adjustments in the capital region.

Remolona has said that the BSP will continue to “tighten as much as necessary” to bring inflation back to its annual 3 percent target, which the central bank predicts to be exceeded over the next three years.

Neri noted that a larger, 50 basis point hike may be possible in the coming months, depending on global and domestic macroeconomic conditions.

“If the pace of Peso depreciation accelerates again due to higher oil prices, widening external imbalances, or a more hawkish Federal Reserve, the BSP may consider a more aggressive policy response to maintain price stability,” he said.