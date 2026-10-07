BCDA President and CEO Engr. Joshua M. Bingcang said the agreements show that investment discussions are progressing toward specific projects and potential commercial partnerships.

“This is what we want our investment outreach to lead to—specific conversations around specific projects,” Bingcang said. “The interest from Japanese companies is increasingly moving into technical studies, project development and potential commercial partnerships.”

BCDA and Daikin signed a memorandum of understanding on 1 October for a proposed centralized cooling system in New Clark City. The parties will assess the project’s technical and commercial feasibility, energy requirements, environmental considerations, market conditions and possible project structures.

The proposed system could serve multiple buildings as the city expands its industrial, technology, government, sports and urban activities.

Meanwhile, BCDA subsidiary John Hay Management Corp. and Daisho will study slope stabilization, reinforcement and erosion-control measures in Camp John Hay. Daisho also signed a separate agreement with Poro Point Management Corp. for similar studies in the Poro Point Freeport Zone.

The fourth agreement, signed on 5 October, is a memorandum of cooperation between BCDA and Zip Infrastructure for the potential deployment of the Japanese company’s Zippar self-driven cable car system in Camp John Hay.

The agreement will explore a framework for a potential joint venture, including investment and financing arrangements, governance, risk allocation and the parties’ respective roles.

The agreements followed BCDA’s Philippine Investment Forum-Japan in Osaka on 1 October and Tokyo on 5 October, which drew about 200 Japanese business leaders and senior executives.

BCDA said the projects remain subject to technical studies, feasibility assessments, government approvals and definitive agreements where required.