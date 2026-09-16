The magical world of Harry Potter continues to grow as HBO announces new additions to the cast of its original series’ second season.

Jasper Ambrose has been cast as Colin Creevey, while Rafe Spall will portray Arthur Weasley and Molly Hewitt-Richards will take on the role of Moaning Myrtle.

Colin Creevey, a young Gryffindor student and aspiring photographer, is known for his admiration of Harry Potter and his fascination with the wizarding world. Meanwhile, Arthur Weasley, the beloved patriarch of the Weasley family, remains one of Hogwarts’ most memorable allies, while Moaning Myrtle brings her mischievous ghostly presence to the halls of the school.

The HBO Original series, which reimagines J.K. Rowling’s beloved books for a new generation, continues production for its second season following the upcoming premiere of its debut this December.