Then comes the ballroom

Then another set of doors opens, and the whole vibe changes.

The space opens into a huge dance floor, with hosts dressed in Yule Ball-inspired attire and wizarding robes entertaining the crowd through duels, games, trivia and short performances. But the real centerpiece is, unsurprisingly, dancing, music and lights.

The whole experience runs for about two hours. Thankfully, the ballroom is rectangular, with couches lining the walls, so there are plenty of spots to sit back, take a breather and watch everyone else have their main-character moment.

As an older millennial with considerably less energy than I had two decades ago, observing from the sidelines worked perfectly for me. The 20-something crowd, meanwhile, will probably have a much easier time committing to the dancing and games.

Snow, photos and more merch

One of the loveliest touches is the snow, which falls over the crowd and instantly gives the ballroom that extra Yule Ball magic.

Once you leave the ballroom, there's another opportunity to browse the merchandise, particularly the wands and wizarding apparel.

If dressing up, dancing and taking Instagrammable photos are your thing, this experience checks the boxes. It feels especially suited to groups of friends and Potterheads who want to experience it together, with team activities, group challenges, photo opportunities, white Christmas trees and Hogwarts-inspired installations.

Bring your Potterhead friends

You can, of course, be the extrovert who walks up to strangers and makes new Potterhead friends. For everyone else, there's plenty to enjoy with the people you already came with.

And that's probably the biggest appeal of Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration: it's a social experience built around the world fans already love. You shop, eat, drink, play, take photos and eventually find yourself in a ballroom dancing — or, in my case, sitting comfortably on the sidelines and watching everyone else dance.

Ultimately, it feels like stepping into a Harry Potter-themed retail space that opens into a full-blown ballroom party. If your ideal Yule Ball involves dressing up, shopping for merch, snapping photos, hanging out with fellow Potterheads and dancing the night away, this is where the fun is.