So, what happens at the Yule Ball? And yes, it’s extended!
We went inside Harry Potter’s Manila experience to see what you actually get for your ticket.
We went inside Harry Potter’s Manila experience to see what you actually get for your ticket.
So, what happens at the Yule Ball? And yes, it’s extended!
Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration has extended its Manila run through 13 December 2026, giving fans more time to catch the festive gathering at The Space at Solaire.
Presented by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Fever, in collaboration with GMG Productions, the official Wizarding World experience brings the iconic Yule Ball from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire to life through dancing, wand duels, trivia, house activities, photo opportunities, themed food and drinks, and an official Harry Potter market.
I was among the invited members of the press who got an early look on 1 September, two days before The Space at Solaire opened to the public.
Having gone from hardcore Potterhead 20 years ago to casual fan today, I was curious to see what the celebration actually feels like once you're inside.
Being part of the press meant priority access, so we got ahead of the main line. Once through the doors, the first area feels a little like stepping into a Harry Potter-themed department store. Robes, sweatshirts, wands and other merchandise are front and center for anyone ready to dress the part or take a little wizarding-world haul home.
Off to the side is a corner bar that doubles as a deli and drinks counter. Sandwiches run from around ₱400 to ₱600, while more affordable options include a sausage roll priced at a little over ₱100. I also bought a small box of potato chips for less than ₱100.
The drinks are where the Hogwarts house spirit kicks in. There are four house-inspired options: green for Slytherin, pink for Gryffindor, blue for Ravenclaw and yellow for Hufflepuff. Each comes in a different flavor, with the choice of a mocktail or cocktail. Mine cost a little over ₱300. Other beverages, including soda, are also available.
The first hall comes with its own Hogwarts touches, including floating candles reminiscent of the Great Hall. The walls are decorated to evoke Hogwarts Castle, although the overall treatment is fairly sparse. There are also picture frames, though they stay firmly in place rather than moving like the portraits in the Harry Potter world.
After guests have had time to look around, four actors representing the Hogwarts houses enter the scene. With wands in hand and Hogwarts-student personas in place, they introduce the rules and get everyone ready for the activities ahead.
For the occasion, I wore a black cocktail dress with a Gryffindor scarf borrowed from my Potterhead sister. So yes, I came prepared — at least sartorially.
Then another set of doors opens, and the whole vibe changes.
The space opens into a huge dance floor, with hosts dressed in Yule Ball-inspired attire and wizarding robes entertaining the crowd through duels, games, trivia and short performances. But the real centerpiece is, unsurprisingly, dancing, music and lights.
The whole experience runs for about two hours. Thankfully, the ballroom is rectangular, with couches lining the walls, so there are plenty of spots to sit back, take a breather and watch everyone else have their main-character moment.
As an older millennial with considerably less energy than I had two decades ago, observing from the sidelines worked perfectly for me. The 20-something crowd, meanwhile, will probably have a much easier time committing to the dancing and games.
One of the loveliest touches is the snow, which falls over the crowd and instantly gives the ballroom that extra Yule Ball magic.
Once you leave the ballroom, there's another opportunity to browse the merchandise, particularly the wands and wizarding apparel.
If dressing up, dancing and taking Instagrammable photos are your thing, this experience checks the boxes. It feels especially suited to groups of friends and Potterheads who want to experience it together, with team activities, group challenges, photo opportunities, white Christmas trees and Hogwarts-inspired installations.
You can, of course, be the extrovert who walks up to strangers and makes new Potterhead friends. For everyone else, there's plenty to enjoy with the people you already came with.
And that's probably the biggest appeal of Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration: it's a social experience built around the world fans already love. You shop, eat, drink, play, take photos and eventually find yourself in a ballroom dancing — or, in my case, sitting comfortably on the sidelines and watching everyone else dance.
Ultimately, it feels like stepping into a Harry Potter-themed retail space that opens into a full-blown ballroom party. If your ideal Yule Ball involves dressing up, shopping for merch, snapping photos, hanging out with fellow Potterheads and dancing the night away, this is where the fun is.
Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration
When: Various sessions through 13 December 2026
Where: The Space at Solaire, Solaire Resort Entertainment City, 1 Asean Avenue, Tambo, Parañaque City, Metro Manila
Duration: Approximately two hours
Tickets: From ₱1,500 for children ages 4–10 at Family Sessions; ₱2,750 General Admission; ₱9,000 for a four-ticket bundle; ₱4,250 VIP; and ₱2,200 for Senior Citizen and PWD tickets. Premium pricing applies to select dates and sessions.
VIP: Includes early access to the pre-show area, a complimentary printed photo and an exclusive VIP lanyard.
Dress code: Formal or Wizarding World-inspired attire is encouraged but not required.
Tickets: Available through TicketWorld.