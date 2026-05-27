KISF 2026: Nominees and hosts for Global OTT Awards

The Korea International Streaming Festival brings together a strong lineup of nominees and a host pairing for the Global OTT Awards, one of its main highlights celebrating excellence in streaming and digital storytelling.
The awards night is scheduled for 20 June at 7:30 p.m. at the Roof Theatre of the Busan Cinema Center, as part of the four-day festival running from 18 to 21 June in Busan. The event gathers key figures from the global OTT industry to recognize achievements across drama, variety and streaming content.
Actors Kang So-ra and Ahn Jae-hyun serve as hosts of the ceremony. The nominee roster features a mix of prominent Asian and international talent, including Chinese actors Song Wei-long, Tian Xiwei, and Zhang Linghe; Japanese actresses Koyuki and Mori Nana; Taiwanese actress Vivian Sung; South Korean stars Kim Seon-ho, Hyun Bin, Park Bo-young, Shin Hye-sun, and Kim Yoo-jung; and Filipino actress Angelica Panganiban, who earns a nomination for her performance in the Prime Video psychological thriller series The Silent Noise in the Best Lead Actress category.
Selected categories also open global fan voting, enabling audiences worldwide to participate in recognizing outstanding performances across the streaming industry.
KISF 2026 continues to position itself as a major hub for OTT innovation, combining awards, screenings, and industry programs centered on the future of digital entertainment.