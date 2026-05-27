KISF 2026: Nominees and hosts for Global OTT Awards

The Korea International Streaming Festival brings together a strong lineup of nominees and a host pairing for the Global OTT Awards, one of its main highlights celebrating excellence in streaming and digital storytelling.

The awards night is scheduled for 20 June at 7:30 p.m. at the Roof Theatre of the Busan Cinema Center, as part of the four-day festival running from 18 to 21 June in Busan. The event gathers key figures from the global OTT industry to recognize achievements across drama, variety and streaming content.