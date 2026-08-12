The role was famously played by Kenneth Branagh in the 2002 film adaptation, delivering one of the franchise’s most memorable comedic performances.

Hoult’s casting adds another major milestone to HBO’s ambitious adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved novels, which plans to dedicate one season to each book. The actor joins an expanding ensemble that will bring a new generation of Hogwarts students, professors and villains to the small screen.

The announcement comes after Hoult’s acclaimed turn as Lex Luthor, further cementing his status as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors for iconic franchise roles.

Production on the series continues as HBO prepares to bring Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets to television audiences with an all-new cast while staying faithful to the original novels.